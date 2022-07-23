JPMorgan, Microsoft and Slack among companies hiring the formerly incarcerated

Companies in tech, banking, transportation, and scores of other sectors are looking at a huge segment of the U.S. population as a promising source of much-needed workers: Americans with criminal records.

Today, there are close to 2.2 million people behind bars in state and federal prisons and in jails, and the vast majority of them will be released at some point. There are also nearly 80 million Americans with a criminal record, according to the Bureau of Justice Statistics. Even an arrest without conviction can create a lifetime of barriers to employment, leading to poverty, repeat offenses, and re-arrest.

But in recent years, a growing number of companies, driven by social justice reform as well as the intense struggle to find talent, are participating in formal programs to help these individuals re-enter the workforce.

Next Chapter, founded by messaging technology and Salesforce subsidiary Slack, focuses on helping those with criminal records get technical training and mentorship in order to build careers in the tech sector.

The Second Chance Business Coalition (SCBC), spearheaded by JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and Eaton CEO Craig Arnold, was formed last year in the aftermath of the George Floyd murder. Its aim is to increase the number of companies offering job opportunities to individuals with criminal records, and to prove that doing so is not just good for society, but for the bottom line as well. Company partners include Best Buy, McDonald's, Microsoft, PepsiCo, Target, and Walmart.

Research published by SCBC shows that 85% of human resources executives and 81% of business leaders report that individuals with criminal records perform the same as, or better than, employees without criminal records. Further, the research shows they have lower turnover and stronger loyalty to their employers, an incredibly attractive quality amid rampant resignations.

Yet, for many companies, the stigma connected to those who have been arrested or who have served time in prison has prevented them from hiring or even interviewing these individuals. In 2016, Slack CEO Stewart Butterfield saw this problem first-hand when he visited San Quentin prison. He was there to meet a group of men learning to code through a tech entrepreneurship program at the prison called The Last Mile. He quickly realized that while they were talented coders, there was no path to full-time tech employment once they were released. He also saw that the majority of the prisoners were people of color and other minorities who were woefully underrepresented in the tech space. Two years later, Slack started Next Chapter and began recruiting other tech companies to join the effort.

There are now 14 tech companies participating in Next Chapter's network of hiring partners, including PayPal, Zoom, Dropbox, and Asana. The formerly incarcerated men and women accepted into the program begin their journey to full-time employment with a test to gauge their aptitude for the tech field. Those that pass are then required to complete a three-month virtual coding boot camp administered by coding education program Hack Reactor before being matched with one of the participating companies. The first five months are considered an apprenticeship and include extensive coaching around not only the technical aspects of the job, but what it takes to make the transition from prison life to the workplace.

"Many of these folks have never had a white collar job so it's important that they are set up for success without slowing down the business," said Deepti Rohatgi, executvie director of Slack for Good. Apprentices are paired with various coaches through Next Chapter to help them navigate not only the work, but the challenges that come with managing the responsibilities of life outside of prison. Managers, as well, are given special training on how best to support these new hires. To date, 31 formerly incarcerated people have been hired for full-time tech positions by the companies participating in Next Chapter's program.