CNBC Pro

These solar companies could beat expectations this earnings season, according to Goldman

thumbnail
Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
WATCH LIVE

More In Earnings Playbook

CNBC ProHow the dollar's record rally is hitting companies this earnings season
Samantha Subin
CNBC ProApple among the names reporting next week that typically beat on earnings, boosting shares
Carmen Reinicke
CNBC ProBarclays believes earnings for these underperforming stocks may surprise Wall Street
Tanaya Macheel
Read More