Why rising inflation means you should ditch supermarkets for your local farmers market

Let's face it: Groceries are a lot more expensive than they used to be.

The cost of eating at home has increased by 12.2% since June 2021, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' Consumer Price Index (CPI). That's part of an overall 10.4% increase to the cost of food, which also includes the cost of meals out.

You might be thinking about finding ways to cut costs on your grocery spending — like abandoning the fresh produce at your nearest farmers market for your generic neighborhood supermarket. Don't do it unless you have to, says Adante Hart, a registered dietitian based in Raleigh, North Carolina: Due to inflation, the prices between the two aren't actually that far off anymore, and the health benefits from the farmers market are worth the difference in cost.

"The gap between the price you'd see at a farmers market and grocery store is getting smaller," Hart tells CNBC Make It. "I know a lot of people before would say that shopping at the farmers market was more expensive than the grocery store, but now those prices are getting a little closer."

In Raleigh, bananas at the North Carolina State Farmers Public Market currently cost between 63 and 85 cents per pound, according to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report. At a local Food Lion, those bananas cost 59 cents per pound, according to the supermarket chain's website — less expensive, but not significantly so.

Some items may even be cheaper at farmers markets now: Carrots, for example, cost between 66 and 72 cents per pound at the Raleigh market, compared with 69 cents per pound at Food Lion.

And considering how similar the costs are, the health benefits of farmers markets stand out, dietitians say.