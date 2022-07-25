Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed ahead of big week in the U.S.

SINGAPORE — Shares in the Asia-Pacific region were mixed on Monday ahead of an important week in the U.S. The Nikkei 225 in Japan slipped 0.6% and the Topix index lost 0.42%. In South Korea, the Kospi rose fractionally , while the Kosdaq shed 0.16%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 hovered above the flatline. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside of Japan was slightly negative. Inflation data in Singapore is set to be released Monday. Economists polled by Reuters expect the core consumer price index for June to increase 4.2% compared to a year ago. Prices rose 3.6% in May.

Over the weekend, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global health emergency. The organization's emergency committee was unable to reach a consensus, but WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the decision to issue the highest alert, though he said it is unlikely to disrupt global trade or travel at the moment. Later this week, all eyes will be on the Fed rate decision and the release of second quarter gross domestic product data in the U.S. Expectations for a 75 basis point move in July stood at 80.5%, according to the CME Group's FedWatch Tool. Within the Asia-Pacific region, advance estimates for South Korea's GDP will be out Tuesday and Australia reports inflation data Wednesday.





Currencies and oil