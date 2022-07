Market Movers rounds up the best trades from investors and analysts on CNBC throughout the day. Ahead of possible recession, Wells Fargo lowers Disney's price target from $153 to $130 . However, despite the downgrade and ending the day little changed, Jim Cramer says Disney is still undervalued. Some of the other investments mentioned included Microsoft , Las Vegas Sands and Valero , the latter being bought by Joe Terranova.