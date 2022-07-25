CNBC Pro

Fund manager says another tech crash is looming, and names the stocks to buy instead

thumbnail
Weizhen Tan@weizent
WATCH LIVE

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProThe world is growing old at a rapid pace. Here are ways to invest for a gray future
Hugh Son
CNBC ProAmazon's deals don't instill the same fear in rivals as before
Christina Cheddar Berk
CNBC ProWhat Tesla's bitcoin sale means for the crypto outlook
Tanaya Macheel
Read More