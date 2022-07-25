The Mega Millions jackpot is now $790 million. Here's how much would go to taxes if there's a winner

If you manage to beat the odds and land the next Mega Millions jackpot, don't forget that Uncle Sam will snatch a slice of the windfall.

The top prize has surged to $790 million for Tuesday night's drawing after no ticket matched all six numbers pulled Friday night. If won at that amount, it would mark the fourth-largest lottery prize ever awarded.

And, it would come with a sizable tax bill. Whether the prize is taken as an annuity of 30 payments over 29 years or as an immediate, reduced cash lump sum, taxes end up taking a big bite out of any winnings.

For this $790 million jackpot, the cash option — which most winners choose — is $464.4 million. A mandatory 24% federal tax withholding on that amount would reduce your winnings by $111.4 million.

However, because the top federal marginal tax rate is 37% — which applies to income above $539,900 as a single taxpayer or $647,850 for married couples filing jointly — you could expect to owe more at tax time.

One way to reduce your tax bill is to think charitably, according to the American Institute of CPAs: You can contribute cash, up to 60% of your adjusted gross income, to a public charity or a donor-advised fund and get a tax deduction for the amount in the year you make the donation. You could also create a private foundation, donate income to it and then determine over time how to employ it.