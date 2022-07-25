What Cramer is watching Monday — Snap cuts, chip stock reset, financials slashed

What I'm looking at July 25, 2022 Still downgrading Snap (SNAP), this time Wolfe Research and Morgan Stanley. How could they be so wrong? Is it winner take all, losers take none, versus Club holdings Alphabet 's (GOOGL) Google and Facebook parent Meta Platforms (META)? SNAP down 2% in the premarket after 39% plunge Friday. Barclays' semiconductor stock price-target reset: Club holding Nvidia (NVDA) to $200 per share from $295; Skyworks Solutions (SWKS) to $122 from $125; Club holding Marvell Technology (MRVL) to $60 from $80. Qorvo (QRVO) to $120 from $135. This is what is needed to progress. Barclays goes to hold from buy (equal weight from overweight) on Lam Research (LRCX), says it's way too early to buy the dip. Substantial says reset needed, takes price target down to $450 per share from $625. I don't know, do you really want to do this ahead of the possible CHIPS act success on Capitol Hill? Barclays lowers PT on KLA Corporation (KLAC) to $325 from $365. Piper Sandler takes Blackstone (BX) price target to $120 per share from $150. Really putting the hate on this one. Oppenheimer takes Visa (V) and PayPal (PYPL) price targets down to more reasonable levels. Barclays lower price target on Capital One (COF) to $170 per share from $207, with expenses higher and revenues lower. Quite a contrast from that excellent American Express (AXP) quarter. Barclays and Stephens raise PTs on Amex. PPG Industries (PPG) remarkable quarter, considering. Can you buy a cyclical into a downturn? I think you must be more like Club holding Danaher (DHR); Mizuho and Wells Fargo raise price targets on PPG. But Europe revenue is 35%. Susquehanna goes to hold from buy (neutral from positive) on United Airlines (UAL). That was a stunningly bad quarter all things considered. Europe's Ryanair (RYAAY) travel 115% of 2019 traffic; Italy, Austria, Poland, Portugal and Ireland; says delays of aircraft from Boeing (BA) inexplicable, needs 50. Global Payments (GPN) price target cut at Oppenheimer to $152 per share from $176. Boy, do people hate Fintech. Oppenheimer also lowers Block (SQ) PT to $112 from $150. China Evergrande Group restructuring this week: $22 billion in foreign debt; China starting a $44 billion fund to bail out their property developers, many of which have too much debt. Twitter (TWTR): The importance of that Elon Musk bid grows by the day after Friday's quarterly misses on earnings, revenue and user growth. Baird says Twitter is a very challenged company. Deutsche Bank says the catalyst is over for its short-term buy call on Musk's Tesla (TSLA). Barclays raises Schlumberger (SLB) price target to $61 per share from $59. Pretty flawless quarterly results. Intel (INTC) makes MediaTek move: Taiwan-based company signed on to Intel Foundry Services. Wells Fargo worried about ServiceNow (NOW), takes price target down to $550 per share from $600. But didn't CEO Bill McDermott de-risk when he was on "Mad Money" on July 11 ? HCA Healthcare (HCA) price targets raised at Credit Suisse to $250 per share from $230 and at Bank of America to $230 from $192. Clorox (CLX) price target raised to $135 per share from $132 at Deutsche Bank but keeps its rating on the stock as a hold. Deutsche Bank raises price target on Molson Coors (TAP) to $54 per share from $51. Deutsche Bank says Club holding Apple (AAPL) better than its peers. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long GOOGL, META, DHR, NVDA, MRVL and AAPL . See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

CEO of Snap Inc. Evan Spiegel walks to a morning session at the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 07, 2021 in Sun Valley, Idaho. Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images

What I'm looking at July 25, 2022