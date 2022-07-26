3 takeaways from the Investing Club’s ‘Morning Meeting’ on Tuesday

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Tuesday's key moments. Cramer: This market 'hates tech' Costco drops after Walmart warning Trimming oil and energy exposure 1. Cramer: This market 'hates tech' The Nasdaq fell more than 1.5% as Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (META), Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT) were weaker again. We think there's nothing supporting Tuesday's sharp drop in these high-quality tech names. "This is a market that hates tech," Jim Cramer said in the Investing Club's "Morning Meeting" on Tuesday. Club holdings Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft report earnings after the closing bell Tuesday. Despite the fallout from Walmart 's (WMT) profit warning a day earlier, other companies that reported quarterly results Tuesday, including General Electric (GE) and Coca-Cola (KO) had strong earnings but reiterated tempered guidance for the rest of the year. Inflation and currency headwinds were the main reasons. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped less than 1%. 2. Costco drops after Walmart warning The big news driving Tuesday's market was Club holding Walmart cutting its earnings outlook for the second quarter and the full year. WMT fell nearly 8%. The retail giant's margins have been negatively impacted by reduced consumer spending due to rising inflation, including higher gas prices. That's leaving the company with loads of inventory that it's forced to price down, especially apparel. Cramer said he's always viewed Walmart as "the gold standard." However, he added we might have to reevaluate the CEO's performance. Off the Walmart preannouncement, Costco (COST), also a Club holding, dropped roughly 3.5%. We don't think it makes sense to sell Costco because of Walmart's troubles. Costco has a disciplined model, and we think it's a great franchise. Costco's most recent quarterly report did not show the same margin crunch as Walmart and Target (TGT). 3. Trimming oil and energy exposure The Club sold some shares of Devon Energy (DVN) on Tuesday. "We promised after the last run up that we would take some profits as they went back up," Cramer said in the "Morning Meeting." We also trimmed Chevron (CVX) on Monday. We think DVN is going to go higher but we want to have some room if the stock gets hit. Earlier on Tuesday, the price of natural gas hit its highest level since 2008. The U.S. is the largest exporter of liquified natural gas — and as demand for LNG continues to grow globally, Coterra (CTRA) is well-positioned to benefit because it gets about half of its revenues from natural gas production. "I think this has more room to run," Cramer said, referring to CTRA. We also like Coterra because it has a great balance sheet and strong cash flows. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long WMT, AMZN, META, AAPL, MSFT, GOOGL, COST, CVX, DVN and CTRA. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

