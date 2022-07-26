Alibaba CEO calls last year's external environment the 'most severe in decades'

Daniel Zhang, chairman and chief executive officer Alibaba Group, said the company's financial year from April 2021 to March 2022 was impacted by the uncertainties around Covid, "new expectations" on China's internet sector and the "high frequency" of international geopolitical conflicts.

Alibaba faced its "most severe" external environment in decades in its last financial year, CEO Daniel Zhang said on Tuesday, as the Chinese e-commerce giant faced a number of headwinds from regulatory scrutiny to a Covid-19 resurgence in the world's second-largest economy.

"Over the past year, we were deeply impacted by the tremendous uncertainties brought about by the capricious nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, the new expectations of the Internet sector in China, and high frequency of international geopolitical conflicts," Zhang wrote in a letter to Alibaba's shareholders.

"This may be the year in which changes in the external environment has been most severe in decades. In response to these big and impactful changes, our guiding principle has been 'be confident, be flexible and be ourselves.'"

During the company's financial year from Apr. 1, 2021 to Mar. 31, 2022, Alibaba posted its slowest revenue growth on record and its share price collapsed more than 50%.