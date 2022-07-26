CNBC Pro

'Huge' cash generators: Analyst names the stocks to buy right now

thumbnail
Weizhen Tan@weizent
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProJPMorgan's Kolanovic says a 'mild recession' is already priced in and so the worst is behind us
Jesse Pound4 hours ago
CNBC ProA 60:40 stock/bond portfolio should post a solid 6% annual return over the next 10 years, Morgan Stanley predicts
Carmen Reinicke
CNBC ProHere are Monday's biggest analyst calls: Snap, Apple, Amazon, Disney, McDonald's, Spotify & more
Michael Bloom
Read More