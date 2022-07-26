Asia-Pacific markets mixed as South Korea GDP beats estimates

The Bank of Japan released the minutes for it June meeting on Tuesday, after keeping its interest rates at ultra-low levels last week. Members of the BOJ policy board said the economy was on its way to recovery from the effects of Covid, but still needs strong support on the financial side due to pressure from the rise in commodity prices. "They also agreed that it was necessary to pay due attention to developments in financial and foreign exchange markets and their impact on Japan's economic activity and prices," the minutes said. The Japanese yen has weakened as the country's monetary policy diverges from that of the Fed and much of the developed world. The Japanese yen traded at 136.49 per dollar, stronger than last week's levels. Overnight in the U.S., the S&P 500 gained 0.1% to close at 3,966.84. The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 90.75 points, or 0.3%, to 31,990.04. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.4% to 11,782.67.





