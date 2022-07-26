Chipotle price hikes drive profit growth – and the chain says more increases are coming

Chipotle Mexican Grill on Tuesday reported disappointing sales as price hikes helped boost profits but may have scared away inflation-weary customers.

The company also said it would raise prices again in August, indicating that costs keep rising for its restaurants.

Shares of Chipotle rose more than 8% in extended trading.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: $9.30 adjusted vs. $9.04 expected

Revenue: $2.21 billion vs. $2.24 billion expected

The burrito chain reported second-quarter net income of $259.9 million, or $9.25 per share, up from $188 million, or $6.60 per share, a year earlier. The company said it faced higher costs for key ingredients like avocados, beef and dairy, which offset the benefit from price increases.

Excluding legal costs, restaurant closure expenses and other items, Chipotle earned $9.30 per share.

Net sales climbed 17% to $2.21 billion. Same-store sales rose 10.1% in the quarter as consumers resumed ordering their burritos and tacos at Chipotle restaurants. Wall Street was expecting same-store sales growth of 10.9%, according to StreetAccount estimates.

Only 39% of transactions during the quarter came from digital orders. Delivery orders fell slightly, which helped Chipotle's margins. While many customers love the convenience of delivery, third-party companies like Doordash charge Chipotle commission fees on every order, weighing on its profits.

Looking to the third quarter, Chipotle is projecting same-store sales growth in the mid- to high-single digits. The forecast includes next month's planned price increases.

During the second quarter, Chipotle's board approved an additional $300 million to repurchase shares of the company.

Read the full earnings report here.