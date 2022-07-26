CNBC Pro

Costco is well-positioned for inflation and shifts in consumer spending, Jefferies says

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Apple, Microsoft, Walmart, Costco, Amazon, Nike & more
Michael Bloom33 min ago
CNBC ProBank of America downgrades Weber as demand for grills slows
Samantha Subinan hour ago
CNBC ProSell Paramount as streaming competition intensifies, Goldman Sachs says
Samantha Subin2 hours ago
Read More