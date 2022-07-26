Cramer's lightning round: I like Blackstone over Apollo Global

Loading chart...

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc: "I would prefer a ... stock like Halliburton."

Loading chart...

Loading chart...

Tilray Brands Inc: "Those will cost you about $3, which is the price of the stock. But if you wait long enough, it'll only cost you $2."

Loading chart...

Loading chart...

Hertz Global Holdings Inc: "Stay on Hertz. ... I'm banking with [CEO Stephen] Scherr, not against Scherr."

Loading chart...