Ferrari CEO shrugs off concerns about EV performance

A Ferrari photographed in Switzerland on March 2, 2015. The Italian company plans to launch a fully electric vehicle in 2025.

The CEO of Ferrari on Tuesday moved to allay fears the firm's upcoming electric offering will compromise on performance, telling CNBC the luxury carmaker had a "deep understanding" of vehicle dynamics.

In an interview with CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche, Benedetto Vigna was asked about the weight of batteries used in an EV, and if an electric model would be able to preserve the feel, power and aerodynamics of a Ferrari.

"In terms of drive, in terms of … vehicle dynamics, we can manage this additional weight," he said.

"It's true, we have a few 100 kilos more than a regular ICE car for the same kind of horsepower, but what really … reassures me is the fact that we have [a] deep understanding of the vehicle dynamics."

"Consider today, a lot of cars have, more or less, access to the same electronic chips," Vigna said.

"But we in Ferrari … the engineers in Ferrari, are able to provide something that is unique, that is distinctive."

"So it's a challenge," he went on to state, "but we see it as an opportunity … to continue to make something unique."