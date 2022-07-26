Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX is in talks to buy crypto exchange Bithumb, continuing its acquisition spree

Vidente, the owner of South Korean cryptocurrency exchange Bithumb, said on Tuesday it has held discussions about a possible sale of its stake to FTX. Talks of another acquisition are part of FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried's (above) aggressive acquisition approach amid a major downturn in the cryptocurrency market.

The company said it is reviewing all possible options, including a full acquisition of Bithumb or joint management of the exchange.

However, no specific course of action has been decided on, Vidente said.

Talks of another acquisition are part of FTX and its founder Sam Bankman-Fried's aggressive acquisition approach amid a major downturn in the cryptocurrency market, which has seen billions of dollars in value eviscerated in the last few months.