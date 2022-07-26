Intel plans to make chips for Taiwan’s MediaTek to keep up with Asian manufacturing rivals

Intel Foundry Services will manufacture multiple chips for MediaTek for a range of smart edge devices, the two companies said on Monday.

MediaTek is one of the biggest suppliers of smartphone processers and a rival to Qualcomm. Intel Foundry Services will manufacture multiple chips for MediaTek for a range of smart edge devices, the two companies said on Monday.

After taking over as CEO of Intel last year, Pat Gelsinger made revitalizing the foundry business a key priority in order to catch up with and break the dominance of its Asian rivals TSMC and Samsung. Via its foundry business, Intel will manufacture chips that other companies design. The U.S. giant plans to spend more than $40 billion building fabrication plants around the world.

"The agreement is designed to help MediaTek build a more balanced, resilient supply chain through the addition of a new foundry partner with significant capacity in the United States and Europe," Intel said in a press release.