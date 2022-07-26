Microsoft's cost-saving investments made up for its weaker-than-expected quarter

Microsoft (MSFT) reported a top- and bottom-line miss with its fiscal fourth quarter of 2022 earnings release after the closing bell Tuesday. But as we've said time and time again, it's all about the conference call with Microsoft, and cost-cutting commentary pushed shares up 4% after-hours, more than making back its 2.7% regular session decline. Revenue of $51.87 billion rose 17% year-over-year on a constant currency basis but missed the consensus estimate on FactSet of $52.36 billion. Gross margins of 68.3% were slightly below the 68.4% expectation and operating margins of 39.5% were marginally below of the 40.1% estimate. Per-share earnings of $2.23, an increase of 9% year over year, missed estimates of $2.29. Note: Constant currency growth rates, which is what we will cite in this report, help strip out fluctuations in foreign currency, namely a strong U.S. dollar, to provide a clearer financial picture. Bottom line All in, this wasn't the cleanest quarter from Microsoft, but we believe it speaks to relatively strong demand when accounting for the global economic slowdown that's underway. While budgets are being reprioritized across industries in anticipation of slower growth ahead, one thing is clear, information technology (IT) spending — specifically as it relates to cloud computing — remains a top priority. As management reiterated on the call, they believe — and we agree — that IT spending will only continue to grow as a percentage of gross domestic product (GDP) going forward. "Every business is trying to fortify itself with digital tech to, in some sense, navigate this macro environment," the team said. Investments in technology remain the best way to enhance efficiencies — in fact, we saw this with the release as software investments and increased efficiencies allowed management to extend the useful life of servers and as a result, meaningfully increase reported profits going forward, an update largely responsible for the aforementioned extended-hours turnaround in the stock. Companywide highlights Productivity and Business Processes revenue in the second-quarter of $16.6 billion, up 17% year over year in constant currency, was a hair short of the $16.62 billion expected while operating income of $7.23 billion, a gain of 19%, missed estimates of $7.31 billion. Partially contributing to the profit miss was a 14% increase in operating expenses driven by investments in LinkedIn and cloud engineering. While we never like to see a miss, we do like it when highly profitable companies, such as Microsoft, can afford to continue investing in longer-term growth initiatives, continue to do so. Within the segment, Office Commercial Products and Cloud Services revenue increased 13% year over year in constant currency. Office Consumer Products and Cloud Services revenue grew 12% year over year in constant currency and the number of Microsoft 365 consumer subscribers increased by roughly 1.3 million quarter over quarter to 59.7 million. Dynamics Products and Cloud Services revenue grew 24% year over year in constant currency. LinkedIn saw its revenue increase 29% year over year constant currency with sessions up 22% as the platform once again realized record engagement. Intelligent Cloud revenue of $20.91 billion, a 25% year over year increase, exceeded estimates of $21.09 billion, and operating income of $8.68 billion, up 18% year over year, was less than expectations of $9.31 billion. Operating expenses here were up 22% versus the year-ago period as the company increased investments in Azure and Nuance, a previously acquired conversational AI company. As we've repeatedly noted, the single most important line item in this segment, and perhaps the entire company, is revenue growth for Azure and other cloud services. Investors were hoping to see a growth rate of about 43% with currency factored in or about 46.8% in constant currency. While we got close on a constant currency basis, with Microsoft reporting 46% annual growth, the currency headwind appears to have been greater than expected as growth came in at 40% when factoring in the currency dynamic. While both calculations missed the mark, we suspect investors will focus more on the constant currency result versus expectations as it speaks to the sustained demand for the world's best-in-class hybrid cloud offering. On the call, CEO Satya Nadella called out "larger and longer-term commitments and a record number of $100 million and $1 billion-plus deals this quarter." More Personal Computing revenue was $14.36 billion, a rise of 5% year over year, missing estimates of about $14.68 billion, while operating income of $4.62 billion, flat year over year, edged out estimates of $4.6 billion. Windows OEM (original equipment manufacturer) revenue growth fell 2% year over year due to production shutdowns and a weakening PC market. That said, on the call management said that "despite a changing market for PCs during the quarter, we continue to see more PCs shipped than pre-pandemic and are taking share." Windows Commercial Products and Cloud Services revenue grew 12% year over year on the back of Microsoft 365 demand. In Gaming , overall revenue decreased 5% in constant currency. Xbox Content and Services revenue declined 4%, while Xbox hardware sales fell 8% in constant currency. Search and News Advertising revenue, excluding traffic acquisition costs (TAC), increased 21% year over year in constant currency. While the increase was driven by higher search volume and revenue per search, this was partially offset by a reduction in customer advertising spend, which speaks to a dynamic we have seen across the advertising space. Guidance As always, management provided its outlook for the next quarter during the conference call. Segment revenue guidance was as follows (note, this does not include any impact from the pending acquisition of Activision). Productivity and Business Processes revenue was guided to $15.95 billion to $16.25 billion, which at a midpoint of $16.1 billion was below estimates of $16.94 billion. Intelligent Cloud revenue was guided to $20.3 billion to $20.6 billion, representing a slight miss versus the consensus estimates of $20.63 billion. Management expects Azure revenue growth to be lower sequentially by roughly three percentage points on a constant currency basis. More Personal Computing was guided to $13 billion to $13.4 billion, also a miss against estimates of $13.82 billion. Adding that all up, we get a total revenue guide of $49.15 billion to $50.25 billion, which even at the high end was below estimates of $51.6 billion. So, reported results missed expectations and the guide was light, begging the question, why is the stock up after hours? Once again, we are provided a prime example of why it is so important to listen to the conference call. Accounting Change The after-hours turnaround can be attributed to an accounting change in how Microsoft will realize depreciation expenses going forward. Starting in the current quarter, Microsoft will extend the depreciable useful life for server and network equipment assets in its cloud infrastructure from 4 years to 6 years. This change is expected to add $1.1 billion to operating income in the current quarter and $3.7 billion for the full fiscal year. Now, we are always a bit skeptical when management teams change accounting practices, especially when it's to the benefit of their bottom lines. After all, depreciation is a very real expense. It may not be a cash expense every year but ultimately, depreciated assets must be replaced and that does require a cash outlay. That said, this does not appear to be financial shenanigans, rather, on the call, management commented that thanks to software investments that have increased efficiencies in how the company operates its server and network equipment as well as advances in technology, the useful lives of these assets really have been extended. That's not financial trickery but real investments in cost reductions at work. Moreover, the reason this is big enough news to more than offset a reported miss and weak guide is because this is a perpetual increase to the bottom line that will ripple through financial models. That is a very real impact over time — both in terms of reported expenses and in terms of cash available for shareholder returns and growth-oriented investments. As a side note, the last time we saw these depreciation changes happen with Microsoft, we also saw them at Amazon (AMZN) around the same time, so we'll be looking out for that when Amazon reports after the closing bell on Thursday. There's no guarantee but we might see an announcement this quarter or one in the near future. Capital allocation and cash flow Microsoft returned $12.4 billion to shareholders in the quarter via dividends and buybacks , a 19% annual increase that brings the total full fiscal year cash return to shareholders to $46 billion. Quarterly free cash flow of $17.8 billion, up 9% year over year, came in below expectations of $18.8 billion, while operating cash flow of $24.6 billion, up 8%, missed estimates of $25.23 billion. Despite coming up a bit short versus estimates, Microsoft is still generating a ton of cash. Speaking to the quality of Microsoft's earnings, that free cash flow figure was still above the $16.7 billion Microsoft reported as net income. Capital expenditures (capex), including assets acquired under finance leases, were $8.7 billion, more than the $6.5 billion expected but acceptable in our view. The spending is necessary to support Microsoft's growth in its cloud offerings. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long MSFT and AMZN. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella speaks during the Next: Economy conference in San Francisco on Nov. 3, 2015. Liz Hafalia | San Francisco Chronicle | Hearst Newspapers | Getty Images