Microsoft misses estimates, cites exchange rates and 'deteriorating' PC market

Microsoft shares were flat on Tuesday after the software maker reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that failed to reach Wall Street consensus.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings: $2.23 per share, adjusted, vs. $2.29 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

$2.23 per share, adjusted, vs. $2.29 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue: $51.87 billion, vs. $52.44 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Microsoft turned in the slowest revenue growth since 2020, at 12% year over year in the quarter, which ended on June 30, according to a statement. The company's earnings per share fell short of consensus for the first time since 2016, with net income rising 2% to $16.74 billion.

The biggest challenge in the quarter stemmed from worsening foreign-exchange rates. Microsoft said that reduced revenue by $595 million and earnings by 4 cents per share. In June, Microsoft reduced its quarterly income and revenue guidance guidance for income and revenue just because of rate fluctuations. Revenue and income for the quarter came in at the low end of the ranges that Microsoft had put forward in June.

Microsoft's Intelligent Cloud segment, which includes the Azure public cloud for application hosting, SQL Server, Windows Server and enterprise services generated $20.91 billion in revenue. That was up 20% and below the consensus of $21.10 billion among analysts polled by StreetAccount.

The company said revenue from Azure and other cloud services grew by 40%, compared with 46% in the prior quarter. Analysts surveyed by CNBC had expected 43.1%, while the consensus estimate from StreetAccount was 43.4%. Microsoft does not disclose Azure revenue in dollars.