Most investors, economists see Fed rate hikes causing a recession within one year, CNBC survey shows

The Federal Reserve's efforts to cool inflation by hiking rates is most likely to lead to a recession, according to respondents of the CNBC Fed Survey. Though some continue to hold up hope of a soft-landing, the majority thinks the economy will begin to contract later this year.

Asked whether the Fed's effort to bring down inflation to its 2% target would create a recession, 63% said it would and just 22% said it would not. At the same time, the 30 respondents — who include fund managers, analysts and economists — put a 55% chance on a recession in the next 12 months, up 20 points from the May survey.

"A path to a soft landing certainly exists, but it's narrow, hidden, and very hard to find,'' wrote Roberto Perli, head of global policy research, Piper Sandler. "In fact, some indicators suggest the U.S. economy may either already be in recession or close to it."

Despite growing recession fears, the Fed is expected to hike and continue hiking until ultimately, sometime next year, it eases back interest rates. All but one respondent forecasts a 75-basis point interest rate hike (0.75 percentage point) at the meeting this week; the lone dissenter forecast a full percentage point move. The average forecast then sees the Fed funds rate hitting a peak of 3.8% in March 2023. It's then seen declining to 3.1% by year end 2023 and 2.9% by the end of 2024.

"I'd expect the Fed to start showing more consideration to the rising recession risks (and) start slowing the rate hikes from September," wrote Thomas Costerg, senior U.S. economist, Pictet Wealth Management. "I don't think the Fed will be able to continue hiking past December, as employment is likely to take a sharp turn lower, and that's likely to be a big red flag for them."