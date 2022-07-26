Natural gas hits highest level since 2008, on pace for best month ever as Russia cuts supply

The Nord Stream 1 pipeline, through which Russian natural gas has been flowing to Germany since 2011, will be shut down for around 10 days for scheduled maintenance work.

Natural gas prices are surging around the world as scorching temperatures stoke demand for the fuel, and as Europe's push to move away from Russian fuel roils global energy markets.

U.S. natural gas futures surged more than 11% at one point on Wednesday to $9.75 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), the highest level since July 2008. The contract later pulled back slightly, and traded at $9.36 per MMBtu at 9 a.m. on Wall Street for a gain of 7.3%.

Natural gas is now up more than 77% for the month, putting it on track for the best month going back to the contract's inception in 1990.

"Although the magnitude and speed of recent natural gas price gains point to contributing non-fundamental market dynamics, supportive fundamentals are nonetheless the primary driver," EBW Analytics Group wrote in a note to clients.

"Fundamentally, scorching hot weather is the predominant bullish driver," the firm added.

The contract for August delivery expires Wednesday, which is heightening volatility ahead of the roll. Volume is typically thin ahead of expiration, which means that individual trades can lead to outsized market moves.