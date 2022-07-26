Germany fears 'serious' situation as Russian gas flows are set to dwindle; Ukraine looks to resume grain exports

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said gas supplies for industry will be reduced before private residences or critical infrastructure such as hospitals experience gas shortages.

Germany's Economics Minister Robert Habeck has warned that the country faces a serious energy situation as Russia prepared to reduce gas flows to Europe.

"We have a serious situation. It is time for everyone to understand that," Habeck told the ARD broadcaster Monday evening, adding that Germany must reduce its gas consumption. "We're working on that," Habeck said.

Habeck said gas supplies for industry will be reduced before private residences or critical infrastructure such as hospitals experience gas shortages.

"Of course it's a big concern, which I also share, that this can happen. Then certain production chains in Germany or Europe would simply no longer be manufactured. We have to avoid that with all the strength we have." The way is to bring gas consumption down by 15%-20% in Germany, he said.

"If we can do that, then with all the measures we have taken, we have a very good chance of not having to take this step."

Just days after resuming gas flows via its Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline last Thursday following a 10-day hiatus for routine maintenance, Russian gas giant Gazprom said on Monday that it would again be cutting daily gas deliveries via the pipeline to 33 million cubic meters starting Wednesday.

That means that the flow of gas, already at just 40% of capacity, will fall by another half from tomorrow.

Gazprom said this was in order to make repairs to a turbine, but that claim has been slammed by Western officials. Germany's Habeck said that reasoning was a "farce," while Ukraine's President Zelenskyy said Putin was continuing his "gas war" against Europe, a continent that has traditionally been reliant on Russia for around 45% of its annual gas supplies.

— Holly Ellyatt