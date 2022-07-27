4 takeaways from the Investing Club’s ‘Morning Meeting’ on Wednesday

Every weekday the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer holds a "Morning Meeting" livestream at 10:20 a.m. ET. Here's a recap of Wednesday's key moments. Alphabet, Microsoft rally ahead of Fed Cramer: Now could be the time to buy Humana Earnings tonight: Qualcomm, Meta, Ford The Fed is winning against inflation 1. Alphabet, Microsoft rally ahead of Fed Stocks rose Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's afternoon interest rate decision, buoyed by better-than-feared earnings reports from Club holdings Alphabet (GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT). But whether the market, especially Wednesday's strong Nasdaq , can hold on to those gains depends on whether the Fed hikes rates the expected 75 basis points, as it did last month, or goes for a more aggressive move or posture. Google-parent Alphabet, in particular, has distinguished itself as a best-in-class platform for advertisers from the Snap (SNAP), which fell markedly short of expectations last week and saw its stock crushed. "This is proving to be the phrase for tech: better than feared," Jim Cramer said during Wednesday's "Morning Meeting." We'll see if that proves the case when Club holdings Meta Platforms (META) and Qualcomm report earnings after the bell. Club holdings Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) report results after the closing bell Thursday. 2. Cramer: Now could be the time to buy Humana Humana (HUM) reported an earnings beat of $8.67 versus an expected $7.67, but failed to get investors excited after raising the full-year outlook by just 25 cents. While the company could have raised its forecast even more, we believe that Humana's decision to instead invest 75 cents earnings per share into supporting its 2023 Medicare Advantage membership growth is ultimately positive for the future of the company. Despite the upbeat quarter, the stock fell around 4%. Cramer said he believes the stock is a buy at these levels since the Medicare Advantage business is the most lucrative at Humana. However, the Club recently trimmed its holding of HUM at $488 near an all-time high, when UnitedHealth Group (UNH) drove healthcare stocks higher after reporting its quarterly results. 3. Earnings tonight: Ford, Qualcomm, Meta Club holdings Ford (F) as well as the aforementioned Qualcomm and Met report earnings after the closing bell Wednesday. We believe that Ford could see a boost from declining commodity costs, though the automaker's warranty costs are still a noticeable headwind. While Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon has a track record of delivering great quarters, the company's handset exposure in China could be a tough obstacle to overcome. This is a pivotal quarter for Meta. Some things we want to hear are that Reels is upending Tiktok and that spending is down. CEO Mark Zuckerberg must also say they're slowing hiring, if they don't want to rock investors' confidence in the company. 4. The Fed is winning against inflation The Fed will announce its latest interest rate hike Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET, followed 30 minutes later by a news conference with central bank Chairman Jerome Powell. As we mentioned earlier, analysts largely expect a 75-basis point rate increase to fight inflation. Cramer is OK with 75 but he's been calling for a 100 basis points for a while now. Cramer has said repeatedly that he believes the Fed is winning its battle against inflation because commodity prices have largely rolled over but have not shown up in the monthly economic numbers. Inflation has been a common problem for companies, especially for retailers with a number of them preannouncing profit warnings ahead of issuing quarterly numbers. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long F, GOOGL, HUM, META, MSFT and QCOM. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

