Asia-Pacific markets trade lower ahead of Australia's CPI report

Australia's inflation data is due Wednesday, and is expected to reach 6.2% for the second quarter, up from 5.1% in the first quarter.

SINGAPORE — Asia-Pacific shares traded lower on Wednesday ahead of Australia's inflation report and with investors looking forward to the Fed's policy decision.

We expect that any impacts on the AUD from today's CPI will be short lived because the darkening global outlook will be a greater weight on AUD.

ANZ Research in a Wednesday note said it sees headline inflation accelerating to 6.6% from a year ago.

"We think the risks are more balanced for these stronger forecasts given ongoing upside inflation surprises globally," the note said. CPI in the U.S. and U.K. both came in above expectations this month.

Kristina Clifton, an economist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note that the CPI reading Down Under could influence the market's expectations for future rate hikes.

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut its global GDP forecasts for 2022 and 2023. It now expects growth to come in at 3.2% this year, 0.4 percentage points lower than its April projection.

The Australian dollar stood at $0.6946 in early Asia trade.