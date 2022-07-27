Boeing takes additional charge for Starliner astronaut capsule, bringing cost overruns to near $700 million

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft is seen before docking with the International Space Station on May 20, 2022 during the uncrewed OFT-2 mission.

Boeing disclosed a charge of $93 million in the second quarter from its Starliner astronaut capsule program, bringing the program's overrun costs to nearly $700 million.

The aerospace giant said the latest charge was "primarily driven by launch manifest updates and additional costs associated with OFT-2," or Orbital Flight Test 2. The second uncrewed flight of Starliner successfully completed a six-day long mission in May, reaching a critical test objective – docking with the International Space Station – as Boeing prepares for the capsule to carry astronauts.

Boeing's latest Starliner-related charge means the company has absorbed $688 million in costs from delays and additional work on the capsule to date.