Cathie Wood scoops up $50 million of Shopify on dip, sells chunk of Coinbase after SEC probe news

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest bought the dip in Shopify shares on Tuesday while selling some of her Coinbase stake after reports that the crypto exchange is facing a probe. The innovation-focused investor added more than 1.3 million shares of the e-commerce startup for her flagship Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) fund, roughly 200,000 shares in the Ark Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and a similar amount in the Ark Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), according to Ark's daily trading data. Combined, these purchases cost more than $55.7 million based on Shopify's closing price of $31.55 Tuesday. Shopify had a rough day Tuesday with shares dropping 14% after the Canadian company said it is laying off roughly 1,000 workers , or around 10% of its global workforce. Meanwhile, Wood sold 1.13 million shares of Coinbase in her ARKK Tuesday, marking the first time the fund has reduced its holding in the crypto name this year. The investor also trimmed its Coinbase holdings in ARKQ And ARKF. Altogether, she sold about $75 million worth of Coinbase shares based on its Tuesday's closing price of $52.93. Shares of Coinbase closed down more than 21% Tuesday on reports that it's facing an SEC probe into whether the platform is offering unregistered securities. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is scrutinizing whether the company illegitimately let users trade digital assets that haven't been registered as securities. Coinbase stock has lost more than 75% of its value this year. Wood is having a tough 2022 as her disruptive technology darlings have been among the biggest losers this year in the face of rising interest rates. Her flagship active fund Ark Innovation ETF (ARKK) is down a whopping 54% year to date, falling 65% from its 52-week high. Though the shares have mounted a comeback off their 2022 lows as of late.