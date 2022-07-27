Credit Suisse chairman denies plans to sell or raise capital after mammoth loss

Speculation has emerged in recent months that Credit Suisse may be considering a capital raise.

Credit Suisse Chairman Axel Lehmann denied any intention to sell or merge the embattled Swiss lender after it reported a massive second-quarter loss.

The bank posted a net loss of 1.593 billion Swiss francs ($1.66 billion) on Wednesday and announced the immediate resignation of CEO Thomas Gottstein, who will be replaced by asset management CEO Ulrich Koerner.

Credit Suisse vowed to ramp up its efforts to overhaul the group's structure in the wake of mounting losses and a string of scandals — most notably the Archegos hedge fund collapse — that have resulted in substantial litigation costs.

Speculation has emerged in recent months that Credit Suisse may be considering a capital raise and even a possible sale of the company, but Lehmann told CNBC's Geoff Cutmore Wednesday that neither was in the cards.

"On capital, we reported, despite the loss today, a CET1 ratio of 13.5%. I am happy to see that number and we will guide the market also, in light of the uncertainty, that we are certainly going to defend our CET1 ratio until the end of the year, between 13 and 14%," Lehmann said. CET 1, or common equity tier one capital, ratio is a measure of a bank's solvency.

"So I think we are good on that one, and we will manage that very, very tightly."