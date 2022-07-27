Here's how advisors are shifting clients' portfolios as the Federal Reserve again hikes rates by 75 basis points

As the Federal Reserve again raises interest rates to combat soaring inflation, some advisors are shifting clients' investment portfolios.

The central bank on Wednesday enacted its second consecutive three-quarters of a percentage point interest rate increase, aiming to curb rising prices without triggering a recession.

The move comes as annual inflation continues to surge, rising by 9.1% in June, the fastest pace since late 1981, the U.S. Department of Labor reported.

More from Personal Finance:

The Mega Millions jackpot is $1.02 billion. Here's the tax bill if you win

Democrats want to strengthen Social Security. What that means

Millennials' average net worth doubled during pandemic

And prices may continue to swell, according to a June survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. The group expects costs will rise by another 6.8% from current levels by June 2023.

With future rate hikes still expected, here's how financial advisors are responding.