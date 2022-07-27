CNBC Investing Club

Qualcomm's guidance is light after a great quarter. But we're still long-term believers

thumbnail
Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Cristiano Amon, president and CEO of Qualcomm Incorporated, speaks during an interview with CNBC on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, April 28, 2022.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

More In Analysis

CNBC Investing ClubMeta paints a grim picture in its guide but we're encouraged by its commitment to cut costs
Zev Fimaan hour ago
CNBC Investing ClubHere's our take on the Fed rate hike and Powell's market-friendly comments
Jeff Marks5 hours ago
CNBC Investing ClubAlphabet and Microsoft's solid cloud results are good news for 3 of our chip stocks
Kevin Stankiewicz5 hours ago
Read More