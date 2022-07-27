CNBC Investing Club

What you need to know ahead of Ford’s earnings, especially after GM's profit miss

Paulina Likos
thumbnail
Zev Fima@zevfima
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 28, 2022 in New York City.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

More In CNBC Investing Club

CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Wednesday — Boeing, Microsoft, Alphabet all pop; Humana beats big
Jim Crameran hour ago
CNBC Investing ClubMicrosoft's cost-saving investments made up for its weaker-than-expected quarter
Zev Fima
CNBC Investing ClubAlphabet's better-than-feared quarter shows advertisers are staying with Google
Jeff Marks
Read More