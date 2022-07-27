CNBC Pro

Loop Capital downgrades Logitech to hold, says recession has hit the computer peripherals firm

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Street Calls

CNBC ProHere are Wednesday's biggest analyst calls: McDonald's, Microsoft, Uber, Alphabet, Chipotle & more
Michael Bloom34 min ago
CNBC ProAnalysts cheer Microsoft's cloud results and upbeat forecast
Sarah Minan hour ago
CNBC ProDeutsche Bank downgrades McDonald's, says fast-food chain has limited upside
Sarah Min2 hours ago
Read More