McDonald's raises price of a cheeseburger in the UK for the first time in 14 years

McDonald's hiked the price of its cheeseburger in the U.K. for the first time in 14 years as cost pressures bite.

The fast food chain confirmed Wednesday that the iconic burger was one among a number of items facing price increases across its U.K. restaurant network.

The cost of a cheeseburger has increased 20% from 99 pence ($1.19) to £1.19.

The last time McDonald's raised the price of its cheeseburger in Britain was in the wake of the 2008 global financial crisis.

Other items on McDonald's U.K. food menu have increased in price by between 10p and 20p, including its McNugget share boxes, breakfast meals and upgrades from medium to large meals.

McDonald's said that some items will remain unaffected by price hikes. Meanwhile, prices will continue to vary across franchisee-owned restaurants, who can set prices based on recommendations from McDonald's.