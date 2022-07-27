CNBC Pro

The IPO market has been a disaster this year for investors, but a select few have doubled

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProMicrosoft and Alphabet earnings are signaling one thing: A lot of bad news has been priced in
Bob Pisani
CNBC ProBlackRock's Rieder says the Fed may hike three more times and then stop
Patti Domm
CNBC ProIs the end of the bear market near? Morgan Stanley names one indicator to watch closely
Weizhen Tan
Read More