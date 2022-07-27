The IPO market has been a disaster this year for investors, but a select few have doubled

2022 has been a dismal year for IPOs as growth stocks got punished by rising rates and investors fled risky assets, but there are still a few debuts that dodged the market turmoil. The once red-hot IPO market turned sour this year as growth stocks with little in current earnings fell out of favor in the face of inflation and rising rates. In the meantime, investors rotated into stocks with strong fundamentals and cash flows to ride out the uncertainties. Only 44 IPOs have priced this year, down more than 80% from this time last year, according to data from Renaissance. The Renaissance IPO ETF , which tracks recent initial public offerings, is down about 46% this year. The fund acquires U.S.-listed IPOs within 90 days or sooner after their debuts and sells after two years. "The selloff comes as investors demand positive cash flows and profitability, in our view; two things that Internet and IPOs aren't exactly known for," Bank of America analyst Justin Post wrote in a recent note. Still, despite the overall depressed market, some managed to buck the downtrend and produced stellar returns this year. A total of seven IPOs have at least doubled from their debut prices this year, according to CNBC Research. Chinese education services company Golden Sun Education have soared more than 600% since its IPO. Fintech firms AMTD Digital , Zhong Yang Financial and WeTrade Group have also pared well this year. On the flip side, the worst performers in the IPO market have lost as much as 7% of their value in 2022. Edible Garden , Blue Water Vaccines , Akanda and Bright Green were among this year's biggest laggards. — CNBC's Gina Francolla contributed reporting.