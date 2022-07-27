CNBC Pro

The stock market is liking Fed rate hikes this year, unlike in the past

thumbnail
Jesse Pound@jesserpound
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Analysis

CNBC ProMicrosoft and Alphabet earnings are signaling one thing: A lot of bad news has been priced in
Bob Pisani3 hours ago
CNBC ProBlackRock's Rieder says the Fed may hike three more times and then stop
Patti Domm
CNBC ProIs the end of the bear market near? Morgan Stanley names one indicator to watch closely
Weizhen Tan
Read More