CNBC Investing Club

What Cramer is watching Wednesday — Boeing, Microsoft, Alphabet all pop; Humana beats big

thumbnail
Jim Cramer@jimcramer
People walk by the New York Stock Exchange.
Spencer Platt | Getty Images News | Getty Images

What I am looking at July 27, 2022

Boeing (BA) misses quarter but expects positive cash flow in 2022. The Dow stock up nearly 3%, helping support the overall market ahead of the opening bell Wednesday. The Fed meeting ends in the afternoon. Another 75 basis point interest rate hike expected. Where stocks close is anybody's guess. Then, after the closing bell Wednesday, Club holdings Qualcomm (QCOM), Ford (F) and Meta Platforms (META) report earnings.

More In Jim’s Morning Thoughts

CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Tuesday — Walmart's wreck, Dow stock earnings, big media downgrades
Jim Cramer
CNBC Investing ClubWhat Cramer is watching Monday — Snap cuts, chip stock reset, financials slashed
Jim Cramer
CNBC Investing ClubWhat the Club is watching Friday — social media clobbered, Danaher's target hike
Jeff Marks
Read More