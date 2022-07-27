Are you deep in credit card debt? Here's when it may make sense to tap your retirement savings

With credit card debt on the rise, as Americans' budgets are squeezed from inflation and interest rates tick up, many people may be eager for ways to reduce their balances.

One place they may look is to their retirement accounts — and specifically their 401(k) plan.

Many people have the majority of their savings in these plans because their employer automatically enrolled them into it. In some cases, their company also offers a match on their contributions as an incentive.

There are generally three ways people can tap their workplace retirement savings to cover a credit card bill. You can take a withdrawal from your 401(k), borrow from the account or halt your contributions for a while and redirect the extra money to your plastic in the meantime.

In all these cases, financial experts have warnings.

"As much as I dislike credit card debt, it's hard for me to make a case that you should take an early withdrawal from your 401(k)," said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at CreditCards.com.

That's because doing so will cost you, he said.