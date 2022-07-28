All the top-performing stocks this year are oil and gas except one: solar company Enphase

The top eight S&P 500 stocks this year are all energy names. But one is unlike the others: Enphase Energy.

The solar-focused company stands out amid the other seven gainers, all of which are oil and gas stocks.

Occidental is the benchmark's top performer this year, with shares surging 116%. Coterra Energy and Exxon are both up more than 50% on the year.

Then there's Enphase, which has jumped 47% for 2022. The latest leg higher, which sent the stock to record levels on Thursday, follows Enphase's second-quarter results.

The company, which provides components for solar systems and backup energy storage, posted record revenue during the second quarter amid strength from Europe.