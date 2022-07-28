Comcast fails to add broadband subscribers for first time ever as economy slows

Comcast reported second-quarter revenue and earnings that topped analyst estimates, but the cable provider didn't add broadband customers in a quarter for the first time ever.

Comcast's high-speed internet customers in the quarter were flat, trailing the 84,000 average analyst estimate, according to FactSet. Revenue rose 5.1% to $30.02 billion from a year prior, helped by NBCUniversal's theme parks and studios businesses. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, rose 10.1% to $9.8 billion.

Shares of Comcast declined about 3% in premarket trading.

Comcast is seeing growing competition for high-speed broadband, its most lucrative product. For more than a decade, the cable industry has dominated the home broadband market, but wireless companies such as T-Mobile are now competing by offering 5G home internet products. T-Mobile added 560,000 broadband users in the second quarter, well above its first-quarter total of 338,000.

Here are the key numbers:

Earnings per share: $1.01, adjusted vs. estimate of 92 cents, according to Refinitiv

$1.01, adjusted vs. estimate of 92 cents, according to Refinitiv Revenue: $30.02 billion vs. $29.68 billion estimate, according to Refinitiv

$30.02 billion vs. $29.68 billion estimate, according to Refinitiv High-speed internet customers: 0 vs. 84,000 net additions, according to the average estimate among analysts surveyed by FactSet.

Comcast Chief Executive Officer Brian Roberts, in a statement, called the dip temporary as macroeconomic conditions such as higher inflation limit the number of new connects for the company. Broadband revenue rose 6.8% year-over-year to $6.1 billion in the quarter on increased rates and a higher number of residential customers than a year earlier.

"We achieved our highest adjusted EBITDA margin on record even amid a unique and evolving macroeconomic environment that is temporarily putting pressure on the volume of our new customer connects," Roberts said.

Since March 2020, Comcast has added more than 3 million broadband customers.