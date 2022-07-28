CNBC Pro

Deutsche Bank isn't convinced a 'slam dunk' recession is underway just yet. Wants more evidence after latest GDP print

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProEnergy companies expect record profits again as strained supplies lift oil and gas prices
Patti Domman hour ago
CNBC ProSome stock investors see a silver lining in negative GDP report, and they could be wrong
Patti Domman hour ago
CNBC ProPowell and earnings are combining to produce a powerful mid-summer move — bear market rally or not
Bob Pisani5 hours ago
Read More