CNBC Pro

Energy companies expect record profits again as strained supplies lift oil and gas prices

thumbnail
Patti Domm@in/patti-domm-9224884/@pattidomm
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProSome stock investors see a silver lining in negative GDP report, and they could be wrong
Patti Domman hour ago
CNBC ProPowell and earnings are combining to produce a powerful mid-summer move — bear market rally or not
Bob Pisani4 hours ago
CNBC ProHow sharp will the slowdown be? Wall Street says earnings season will provide these 3 clues
Weizhen Tan
Read More