Former Obama White House aide Seth Andrew sentenced to year in prison for charter school theft scheme

Former Obama White House education advisor Seth Andrew was sentenced Thursday to a year-and-one-day in federal prison for a scheme to steal $218,000 from a New York charter school network he founded.

Andrew, 43, also was fined $5,000 at his sentencing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

He was arrested in April 2021 on charges of wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements to a financial institution. He pleaded guilty in January to wire fraud.

In sentencing Andrew to 366 days in prison, Judge John Cronan was actually giving him a break.

If Cronan had sentenced Andrew to just one day less, or a full year, Andrew would have been required to serve every day of that term.

But the slightly longer sentence that he received makes Andrew eligible for so-called good time credit, meaning he likely will only serve 85% of his sentence, or a little more than 10 months.

Andrew, who is the husband of CBS News anchor Lana Zak, founded Democracy Prep Public Schools in 2005.

Prosecutors said that in 2019 — more than two years after severing ties with Democracy Prep — he looted money from escrow accounts belonging to individual schools in the charter school network.

Andrew then used more than half of those funds to maintain a minimum balance at a bank account, which gave him a more favorable interest rate for a mortgage on his and Zak's residence in Manhattan, valued at more than $2 million, prosecutors said.