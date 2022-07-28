Having a woman in the boardroom or C-suite drives even wider diversity, study finds

If you want to take a good guess at a company's gender diversity record, you might want to first look at who its CEO or board chair is, according to the findings of a new study.

Having a female CEO at the helm of a company or chairing its board tends to make a huge difference, Altrata's latest Global Gender Diversity report said Thursday.

The report examined BoardEx data to study female representation on the boards and leadership teams of 1,677 publicly traded companies in 20 countries as of the first quarter of this year.

It found that female representation on boards and in executive suites remains woefully low. And women who occupy roles on corporate boards often do not hold the most powerful positions.

About 28.2% of board members are female, the study found. However, many of these women were appointed to non-executive roles, which are often centered on board oversight rather than real decision-making power.

Breaking board representation down even further shows about 9.9% of executive directors are women and 8.9% of board chairs are female. About a third of non-executive posts are held by a woman, the report said.

The news from the C-suite is even worse. Only 5% of CEOs are women and 19.2% of corporate leadership team members are female. (Focusing only on S&P 500 companies yields a slightly higher proportion of female CEOs, at 6.8%, the report said.)

But having a woman at the top can ripple throughout the organization. Of the companies studied, U.S.-listed Organon had the highest proportion of female board members, while Singapore-based CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust tops the global list for corporate leadership.

Organon was spun off from Merck about a year ago, and focuses on women's health. Its board is dominated by female directors, with Carrie Cox as its chair. She is joined on the board by eight other women and four men.

None of the companies studied had an all-female board, but 81 had all-male boards, as of June 2022.