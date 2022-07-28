Qualcomm, Blackstone and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

On Thursday's "Ask Halftime," our traders answered questions from CNBC Pro subscribers about stocks and ETFs during this market volatility, including whether to buy, sell or hold Qualcomm . Sarat Sethi of DCLA said Qualcomm is a strong value semi, as the stock is trading at 11 times earnings. Kari Firestone of Aureus Asset Management highlighted Blackstone as a buy with a strong dividend. Other investments mentioned by the traders include Taiwan Semiconductor .