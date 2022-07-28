CNBC Pro

Recession champs: These stocks win when economic growth is negative

thumbnail
Samantha Subin@samantha_subin
WATCH LIVE

More In Stock Screener

CNBC ProThese stocks won big after the last three Fed rate hikes
Samantha Subin
CNBC ProCompanies are set to pay a record amount of dividends this year. How to play it
Sarah Min
CNBC ProFinding the next surprising earnings winner like Netflix where expectations got too negative
Jesse Pound
Read More