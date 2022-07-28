Ukraine’s counter-offensive in Kherson 'gathering momentum'; UK advisor warns of nuclear risk

Stephen Lovegrove, the U.K.'s national security advisor, warned of the accidental escalation of a nuclear war with Russia or China, saying that global communication channels from the Cold War are no longer available.

"The Cold War's two monolithic blocks of the USSR and NATO – though not without alarming bumps – were able to reach a shared understanding of doctrine that is today absent," he said Wednesday at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in the U.S.

"Doctrine is opaque in Moscow and Beijing, let alone Pyongyang or Tehran."

He added that during the Cold War, the world benefited from a "series of negotiations and dialogues that improved our understanding of Soviet doctrine and capabilities, and vice versa."

"This gave us both a higher level of confidence that we would not miscalculate our way into nuclear war."

Watch the full video here.

— Matt Clinch