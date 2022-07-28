Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season

- Sebastian Vettel won four consecutive F1 world titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013.
- The 35-year-old German will see out the final season of his career with Aston Martin.
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has announced he will retire from Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season.
After making his debut in 2007, Vettel went on to win four consecutive world championships for Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, the first of which made him the sport's youngest title winner.
The 35-year-old German, who spent six seasons with Ferrari after joining the Italian team in 2015, will see out the remainder of his final campaign with Aston Martin.
Vettel is currently third on the list of all-time Grand Prix winners with 53 victories, trailing only Lewis Hamilton and Michael Schumacher.
"The decision to retire has been a difficult one for me to take, and I have spent a lot of time thinking about it," said Vettel, who confirmed his retirement in a video posted on Instagram on Thursday.
"At the end of the year I want to take some more time to reflect on what I will focus on next; it is very clear to me that, being a father, I want to spend more time with my family.