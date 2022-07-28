Sebastian Vettel to retire from Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season

The 35-year-old German, who spent six seasons with Ferrari after joining the Italian team in 2015, will see out the remainder of his final campaign with Aston Martin.

Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel has announced he will retire from Formula 1 at the end of the 2022 season.

After making his debut in 2007, Vettel went on to win four consecutive world championships for Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, the first of which made him the sport's youngest title winner.

The 35-year-old German, who spent six seasons with Ferrari after joining the Italian team in 2015, will see out the remainder of his final campaign with Aston Martin.