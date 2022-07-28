Self-driving start-up Pony.ai plans to mass produce robotrucks in China

BEIJING — Self-driving tech start-up Pony.ai announced Thursday it plans to mass produce autonomous driving trucks in China with equipment manufacturing giant Sany Heavy Industry.

Annual production is set to reach about 10,000 trucks "within a few years," according to a press release. Small-scale deliveries are set to begin this year and next, with mass production due to start in 2024.

The trucks are slated to come with "Level 4" autonomous driving technology, which would allow full self-driving on highways and urban roads, according to Pony.ai. "L4" is part of an industry classification system that designates full self-driving under specific conditions.

Under current rules in China, the robotrucks won't be able to operate fully autonomously.

Pony.ai said it only has testing permits in Beijing and Guangzhou for autonomous trucks. But the company said it expects to operate L4 trucks in China as regulations develop.

Pony.ai's autonomous driving system uses the Nvidia Drive Orin chip, similar to several Chinese electric car companies that offer drivers assisted-driving technology.