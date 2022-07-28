What Cramer is watching Thursday — GDP falls again, JetBlue to buy Spirit, Big Tech reports

What I am looking at July 28, 2022 Federal Reserve: One interest rate hike and wait? The Fed on Wednesday increased rates by another 75 basis points after its July meeting. The next meeting is in September. Thursday morning, first look at second quarter GDP: down 0.9 versus 0.3% advance. So is it the beginning of recession: two straight quarters of negative growth? Recession is when National Bureau of Economic Research declares. JetBlu e (JBLU) buys Spirit Airlines (SAVE) in a $3.8 billion deal, or $33.50 per share in cash to up to $34.15, depending on when the deal closes. It includes $2.50 per share in cash payable in SAVE shareholders after they approve the deal. Justice Department antitrust chief Jonathan Kanter will most likely sue to block but up to courts then. Young, aggressive former Paul Weiss corporate lawyer will not accept a compromise. You do get a return of capital if you hold on: a break-up fee paid to you. This is the most absurd thing I have heard in ages. Club holding Meta Platforms (META) says economic downturn is here . Quarterly earnings and revenue miss after the bell Wednesday. Guidance light but promises cost cuts. When growing revenue, no one cares how much you spend. When not growing revenue, no one cares how much you save. Reels at a billion-dollar run rate but really running against time. We're still confident. I will miss David Wehner as CFO as he becomes the company's first chief strategy officer, starting Nov. 1. Club holding Qualcomm (QCOM): Mid-single digit percentage point decrease in handsets , which is why it spent so much time on automotive even as automotive isn't nearly big enough to offset this decline. Sept. 22 automotive investor day. Team says, "Mindful of the challenging economic environment." But auto and AI mentions can't save the stock. And the low multiple isn't low enough. Internet of Things up 31%. Premium and high tier OK. CEO Cristiano Amon says there is no change in guidance. Samsung seven-year extension means nothing too. No Apple (AAPL) guidance. QCOM trades at 11x. The down quarter was better than the down quarter expected; shouldn't sell stock down $6 in the premarket. Down $6 per share you buy. More Big Tech: Club holdings Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) report earnings after the closing bell Thursday. Club holding Ford 's (F) quarter is about as good as it gets on the demand side and not as good as it gets on the supply side. Not given enough credit for making what they have done. Fifty percent dividend hike. Ford CEO Jim Farley tells me things are strong after late Wednesday release. Club holding Honeywell (HON) on Thursday beats on earnings per share: $2.10 versus $2.03 on revenue of $8.95 billion versus $8.66 billion. Better-than-expected organic growth, next quarter guide down? But small cut in full-year forecast. Real good in aerospace and energy, orders up 12%. Long cycle oriented. JPMorgan on Beyond Meat (BYND): McPlant seems McDone in the US for now. McDonald's (MCD) discontinued test. Not surprisingly the reason sometimes being cited is that the product did not sell well enough. Beyond Meat shares, off 50% already this year, down another 5% in the premarket. ServiceNow (NOW): combative post-earnings conference call for the first time I can recall about the timing of contracts versus a platform and if there is any cyclicality in a secular growth story. Etsy (ETSY) much better than expected. Contrast to Shopify (SHOP), which was good but they needed and were set for an acceleration whereas Etsy was set for the opposite, hence the upside. Big short base here. Does Coinbase (COIN) makes markets in unaccredited securities to unaccredited customers. Will SEC bring enforcement action? FTX, that's why they are moving into stocks. Southwest (LUV) quarterly EPS $1.30 versus $1.19. Beat on revenues, too, record revenues. Revenue per seat mile very high. Did market get Club holding Humana (HUM) wrong? Lots of price target increases, including Mizuho to $529 per share $500. They are spending for Medicaid Advantage. That is the most lucrative. HUM fell nearly 3% on Wednesday after quarterly beat and guide higher . Profit-takers were out after recent all-time high. Could this be a better time for the banks: Bank of America (BAC) Brian Moynihan tells me customers have giant balances and not a lot of leverage. So not a lot of bad loans. Biggest worry is rent. Pfizer (PFE) better-than-expected EPS $2.04 versus $1.81 on better-than-expected revenue of $27.7 billion. Covid vaccine sales $8.8 billion versus $8.5 billion. Merck (MRK) quarter EPS: $1.87 versus $1.70 expected. Very good. Hertz (HTZ) quarterly beat shows corporate travel coming back. Long stays. Surprising cash flow. Zoom era waning. Regular renting off the charts. Carrier (CARR) better-than-expected quarter across the board. Europe going electric. Global warming play? Great pricing. Commercial very strong. Data Center orders up huge. Best Buy (BBY) says it will see 13% decline in same store sales in the current quarter. Lots of people have bought TVs already. High inflation and consumer sentiment weak. Jefferies downgrades. DISCRETIONARY GOODS RECESSION? Limited visibility. Slowdown in gaming. Multiple expansion unlikely. Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) shares plunge 12% in the premarket on quarterly earnings and revenue miss. EPS guidance way down, now sees full-year $5 to $6 per share down from $9.50 to $10.50. Really bad. Inflation, rising interest rates and significantly slow demand in late May and June. Softening of the demand environment accelerated rapidly during the last portion of the quarter. Big cost cut. Bank of America downgrading Verizon (VZ) to neutral from buy, lowering revenue estimates. Consumer subscriber weakness may carry into the third quarter. Teladoc (TDOC) sinks more than 20% in the premarket. Just awful. Charge of $3 billion. Cathie Wood name. EBITDA decreased 30% to $46.7 million. Needham goes to hold from buy, cites consumer discretionary. Only $7 billion market cap company. Not clear what is happening here. 56 million customers: losing fortunes. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AAPL, AMZN, META, F, QCOM, HUM and HON. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

U.S. Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference following a meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) at the headquarters of the Federal Reserve, July 27, 2022 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer | Getty Images

What I am looking at July 28, 2022