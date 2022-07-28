The Federal Reserve's latest interest rate hike will mean a better return on your savings. Here's what to expect

Finding extra cash to set aside can be tough amid the record high prices prompted by historically high inflation.

But the Federal Reserve's announcement on Wednesday that it will again hike interest rates by 0.75 percentage points will mean savers can get better a better return on the money they sock away.

The U.S. central bank's latest move is its latest effort toward its goal of bringing inflation down to its 2% target rate. The Consumer Price Index, which measures the average change in prices for consumer goods and services, jumped 9.1% in June from a year ago, a higher read than expected with the fastest pace dating back to 1981.

The Fed's preferred inflation measure — core personal consumption expenditures prices — rose 4.7% in May from a year ago, also setting multi-decade records.

"The interest rates can either be an accelerator or a break for the economy," said Greg McBride, senior vice president and chief financial analyst at Bankrate.com.

"Right now, the Federal Reserve is pressing very firmly on the break in an effort to reduce demand and bring down inflation," he added.